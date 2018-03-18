February 1, 2018
MOLINE- Memorial services for Carolyn Fredericka Hengst, 101, of Moline, Illinois, are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at Salem Lutheran Church, 1724 15th Street, Moline, with The Rev. Dr. Randy Willers officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Cremation has taken place at Trimble Crematory under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home, Moline. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Salem Lutheran Church.
Carolyn passed away Thursday, February 1, 2018, at lllini Restorative Care, Silvis, at the age of 101.
