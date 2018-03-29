March 26, 2018
BETTENDORF — Carolyn Thornton, 62, of Bettendorf, passed away Monday, March 26, 2018, at Good Samaritan Society, Davenport. Services in celebration of her life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 31, at Weerts Funeral Home, Kimberly at Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport, where her family will greet friends from 12:30 p.m. until time of service. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery, LeClaire. Memorials may be made to Genesis Foundation Hospice or the Epilepsy Foundation
Carolyn was born in 1956 in Davenport to Floyd and Christine "Chris" Thornton. She enjoyed embroidery and time spent with the important people in her life. She also loved watching classic movies featuring stars like John Wayne, Doris Day, Jimmy Stewart and many more. Her neighbor Pat and caregivers, Valerie, Emily, Lindsey and Starla were not only an important part of her support system, but also the people dearest to her heart. She was blessed to have them in her life.
Survivors include her sisters, Betty (David) Johnson of Van Wert, Ohio, Barbara Crandell of Indianapolis and Beverly (Tom) Harker of Hampton; brother, John (Janis) Thornton of Davenport; and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.
