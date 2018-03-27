August 26, 1940-March 23, 2018
EAST MOLINE — Clinton Russell Prischmann, 77, of East Moline, died Friday, March 23, 2018, at his home.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 30, 2018, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., 6601 38th Ave., Moline. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials may be made to Iowa Public Television.
Clinton was born on August 26, 1940, in Casselton, North Dakota, the son of Robert G. and Phyllis L. (Schmidt) Prischmann. He was one of three farm children, growing up on a farm in Red River Valley near Fargo, North Dakota. He graduated from Casselton High School and later attended the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks. He received his master's degree from the University of Iowa.
Clinton was employed at the Rock Island Arsenal as an engineer, designing M-240 guns, retiring in 1997 after 33 years. He was a member of the NRA and he enjoyed restoring Corvettes.
Survivors include his sister, Lois (Neal) Nelson, Albuquerque, New Mexico; brother, Darryl D. Prischmann, Minnesota; special friend, Kathy Bingman, Carbon Cliff; nieces and nephews, Linda Nelson, Roger Nelson, Ellen Nelson, Jeff Prischmann and Terri (née Prischmann).
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.