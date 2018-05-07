DAVENPORT — There will be a gathering to celebrate the life of Cynthia Sue Bunyard, 62, of Davenport, at her daughter's home located at 4010 W. 14th St. Court, Davenport, from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday.
Survivors include her husband, Paul of Davenport; daughters, Tonya Weinberger of Bettendorf, Sandy (Alan) Payton of Davenport, Brenda (Daniel) Smith of Davenport; one step-daughter, Crystal (Nick) German of Davenport; 11 grandchildren; two great-step grandchildren; and a sister, Julie Kern of Des Moines.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
