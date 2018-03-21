July 18, 1973-March 15, 2018
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Daniel 'Dan' Stuedemann, 44, of Bloomington, Illinois, passed away Thursday morning, March 15, 2018, at his home.
Dan was born July 18, 1973, in Moline, and attended DeWitt, Iowa, schools before transferring to North High School in Davenport, where he graduated in 1991. Dan received a bachelor's degree at the University of Northern Iowa, and taught elementary special education in Rock Island. He moved to Bloomington, serving as a social worker for children, and later worked at State Farm Insurance. He married Melissa McCains on Dec. 14, 2007.
Dan was a compassionate person who cared deeply for his family and friends.
He was a memeber of Point Change Church of the Nazarene in Bloomington.Dan was close to his pastor and many members of the church congregation who became a great blessing in his life.
Dan was a skilled drummer, avid reader, and colossal history buff. He loved animals, and rescued all of his "furry children."
Dan is survived by his wife, Melissa of Bloomington; grandfather, Harold Wells of Moline; parents, Lowell and Juli Stuedemann of Eldridge, Susie (Jerry) Ray of Crossville Tennessee, and Alan King of Estanollee, Georgia; a sister, Patti (Chad) Dohrmann of DeWitt; brothers, Tim (Amanda) Stuedemann of Nashville, Tennessee, Ralph Paysen of DeWitt, Chris Paysen of Eldridge, and Josh Paysen of Davenport. He adored his 12 nieces and nephews, along with many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elmer and Esther Stuedemann, Hazel Wells, Albert and Martie King, and Stephen and Ilona Nemeth; beloved aunts and uncle, Lois Youngblut, Jeri Nelson, Marilyn Branson, and Dave Knudson; a cousin, Jacob Youngblut; and an infant sister Christine.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 22, at POC Church of the Nazarene, 2407 Beich Road, Bloomington, with visitation to follow, 2-4 p.m.