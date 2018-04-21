Oct. 20. 1950 - April 18, 2018
BETTENDORF -- Funeral services to celebrate the life of Daniel G. Richardson, 67, a resident of Bettendorf, will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main St., Davenport. In keeping with the families wish, cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the service time at the funeral home.
Dan died unexpectedly Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at his home.
Daniel George Richardson was born October 20, 1950 in Decorah, Iowa, the son of Russell and Alice (Brandt) Richardson. He was united in marriage to Barbara Gleason on June 21, 1969.
Dan had worked for over 20 years as a Sales Engineer for Central States in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He loved his job and was thankful for all the great friends and relationships he had developed over the years. In his free time, he enjoyed taking his wife for long drives in his beautifully restored ‘57 Chevy, but his greatest joy was spending time with his precious granddaughters. Dan was also an avid collector.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Handicapped Development Center or Guardian Angeles Humane Society.
Survivors include his wife of over 48 years, Barbara, and their children; Amy Gould, Belleville, Ill., and Michael Richardson, Davenport; two granddaughters, Abigail and Molly Gould; his father, Russell Richardson, Canton, Minn.; his siblings; Richard (Chris) Richardson and James (Wendy) Richardson, all of Canton, Minn., Mary Kay Hansen, Madison, WI and Patty Richardson, Canton, Minn., and uncle Mike Richardson of Northern Minnesota.
Dan was preceded in death by his mother Alice, a sister Sue Petersen, nephew Matt Hansen. Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Dan’s obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.