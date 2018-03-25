On Tuesday, March 20th, Daniel J. Sharp won his final battle and went to be with his Lord.
Dan retired from the railroad as an engineer, where he was employed for 40 years here in the Quad-Cities. He enjoyed many activities including softball and racquetball. He loved helping people supporting many Charities and going on mission trips with his church. Dan served in the Army Reserve / Iowa National Guard for 9 years.
Dan is the son of Bill and Jane sharp of Portsmouth, Ohio, who preceded him in death. He's the brother of Jerry (Janie) of Portsmouth, Ohio, Jim (Maureen) of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, and Tom (Jeanette) of Greensboro, North Carolina.
Dan is the father of one son, Josh Sparks-Sharp (Toni) of Davenport, Iowa. He also has many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Services will be held at the Heritage Church, 4801 44th Street, Rock Island, Illinois. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 28, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and a celebration of Dan's life starting at 5:30 p.m. DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline, is assisting the family. Dan will be interned in Portsmouth, Ohio, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Heritage Church 4801 44th Street or to NAMI - the National Alliance on Mental Illness or to the local Quad Cities Mental Health Organization.
