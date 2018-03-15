DAVENPORT — A gathering to celebrate David’s life will be 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 24, at Frackie’s Pub & Grub in Davenport. The date was incorrectly stated as March 17 in Wednesday’s newspaper.
David E. Grimes, 60, of Davenport, died Sunday, March 11, 2018.
Among survivors are his wife, Andrea; a son, Joshua Grimes; step-children, Frank (Jackie) Berner of Davenport, Kelly (Steve) Dittmer of Bettendorf, and Angela (Rick) Mayer of Mesa, Arizona; and siblings, Rebecca (Ron) Bruce of Moline, John (Tracy Gish) Grimes of Davenport, and Lisa Grimes-Harden of East Moline.
Full obituary is available at www.CremationQC.com