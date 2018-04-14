January 1, 1944- April 11, 2018
ELDRIDGE - Funeral services for Dianna C. Goslowsky, 74, of Eldridge, Iowa, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at the Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Davenport. A private burial will follow at the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery. The family will greet friends in the Great Hall of the church on Monday, April 16, from 4-7 p.m.
Mrs. Goslowsky died on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at the Grand Haven Care Center in Eldridge, Iowa.
Dianna Carol Nath was born on January 1, 1944, in Davenport, the daughter of Henry and Josephine (Schorpp) Nath.
Following her graduation from Davenport Assumption High School, she married John W. Goslowsky in September of 1964. Dianna worked for many years as a customer service representative for John Deere Health Care retiring in 2004. She was an active member of the Trinity Episcopal Church, a choir member and a member of the altar guild. Dianna had many hobbies that kept her busy in retirement. She loved animals, most especially her dogs and the grand-dogs that she helped take care of. Dianna had a true love for gardening, spending many hours working in her flower beds at her and John’s home. Her favorite flowers were roses of any color. She also loved to knit or sew and was always in the middle of a project for a loved one or a friend.
Surviving members of the family include – her Husband: John of Eldridge; 2 Daughters: Gretchen (Steve) Block of Eldridge and Kimberly (John) Martin of Tiffin, Iowa; a Son: John (Letty) Goslowsky of Davenport; 2 Brothers: Raymond (Linda) Nath of Ohio and James Nath of Davenport; 3 Grandchildren: Brent, Morgan, and Hunter; and a Great-grandson: Jace.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 2 sisters: Sandy Brasch and Linda Scheel.
Memorials may be made to the Trinity Episcopal Choir or the Kings Harvest Animal Shelter.
