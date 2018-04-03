January 31, 1959-April 1, 2018
DAVENPORT — Donald L. DeWitt, 59, of Davenport, passed away April 1, 2018 at his home.
A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Indian Creek Cemetery in Columbus Junction, Iowa. Quad-Cities Cremation Center is assisting the family with arrangements.
Donald was born Jan. 31, 1959, in Fairbanks, Alaska, the son of Jerry and Betty Johnson DeWitt. He married Dotty S. Buster on July 25, 2015 in Otho, Iowa. Donald worked as a truck driver for Olsten Engineering. He enjoyed fishing, movies, going to church and spending time with family.
Survivors include his mother, Betty Estabrook; wife, Dotty Suzanne DeWitt; daughter, Victoria Grace DeWitt; sons Nickolas Ryan and Jeremy James (Trist Garvis) DeWitt; grandchildren Jason Smith, Riley DeWitt, Chloe Garvis, Camel Lenard and Jackson Lenard; sisters, Wanda (Doug) Schader, Sandy Quinn, Vicky (John) Mills, Julie (Dave) Schultz, Dennis (Debbie) Estabrook and Dean Estabrook; step-sisters, Diane Hall and Darla Gonzales.
Donald was preceded in death by his father, Jerry.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.illowacremation.com.