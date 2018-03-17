December 20, 1939-March 14, 2018
WALCOTT — Doris J. "Dorie" Holst, 78, of Walcott, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at Courtyard Estates of Walcott.
Dorie was born in Davenport on December 20, 1939, to Walter and Ruth (Gulick) Hamann.
Dorie graduated from Bettendorf High School in 1958 and began her adulthood as a telephone operator in Davenport.
Dorie married Kenneth L. Holst on June 16, 1961, in Davenport. He preceded her in death on July 8, 2007. Together, they were dairy and grain farmers in Scott County.
She enjoyed golfing, bowling, dancing, animals and sewing, especially doll clothes. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan. She loved parties and spending time with family and friends.
Dorie and Ken were members of Scott County Farm Bureau and the Mississippi Valley Milk Producers.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Bentley Funeral Home in Durant.
Funeral services will be held on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will be in the Durant Cemetery.
Dorie is survived and lovingly remembered by her daughter, Debbie Holst of Walcott; son, Brian Holst of Blue Grass; daughter-in-law, Lisa Holst of Davenport; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; sister, Lois Frye; brother, Donald Hamann; and great-granddaughter, Sophia Hruby.
Memorials may be made to the Osteoporosis Foundation in her memory.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.