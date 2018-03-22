September 9, 1929-March 21, 2018
WALCOTT, Iowa — Funeral services for Dottie J. May, 88, of Walcott, Iowa, formerly of Davenport, will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary in Davenport. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the mortuary. Interment will be in the Blue Grass Cemetery. Mrs. May passed away on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Dottie Jean Waters was born on September 9, 1929, in Eldridge, Missouri, the daughter of Oliver and Gladys (Moore) Waters. On January 19, 1947, she married George C. May in Lebanon, Missouri. He preceded her in death in 2008. Throughout her life she worked at various jobs including Easton Phalen, Fannie May Candies, and was the owner of May's Country Kennels. Dottie enjoyed quilting, crocheting, crossword puzzles, baking, reading and traveling.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol Peck of Walcott; three granddaughters, Shaney (Randy) Ford of Davenport, Lacy Skahill of Bettendorf, Saree (Justin) Hahn of Eldridge; six great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Addie and Carson Ford, Clayton and Auttie Skahill, Blake Hahn; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters and a brother.
Memorials may be directed to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House or to the Scott County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.Cunnick-Collins.com.