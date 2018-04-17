July 30, 1942-April 14, 2018
BLUE GRASS — Visitation for Douglas J. Leatherman, 75, of Blue Grass, will be held Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary. Military graveside rites will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Davenport Memorial Park.
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit http://www.cunnick-collins.com for the full obituary.
Doug passed away on April 14, 2018, at the Clarissa Cook Hospice House, after a long, hard-fought battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Douglas Leatherman was born July 30, 1942, in Davenport to Lester and Esther Leatherman. Doug married Eva Broughton on March 29, 1969. He later married Michelle Bourdeau on April 22, 2006.
He was a 1960 graduate of the last graduating class of Davenport High School. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War era. Doug was aboard the U.S.S. Hopewell and received a Letter of Commendation for his part in the ocean rescue of a downed aviator.
Doug was an IBEW electrician for more than 40 years. He also owned D&E Distributors for 20 years, traveling to gun shows selling Fort Knox safes.
Doug is survived by his wife, Michelle; daughters, Dawn (Andrew) Guzzo, Winona, Minnesota, and Julie (Frank) Maere, Colona; grandchildren, Kyle, Daria, Amber, Austin, Anthony and Dane; and his best canine friend, Abby. He is also survived by his sister, Connie (Gerry) Short, Bettendorf, and his brother, John (Darlene) Leatherman, Rockford, Illinois.
The family wishes to thank the Genesis Hospice team — the home visiting nurses, the nurses at the Clarissa Cook Hospice House and all of the aides who showed tremendous care for Doug and support for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities.