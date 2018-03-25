March 27, 1924-March 15, 2018
DAVENPORT - Private funeral services for Dr. Dorothy J. Gildea Cunnick, 93, of Davenport, were held on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at First Presbyterian Church in Davenport. Burial was at Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport.
Dr. Gildea died on Thursday, March 15, 2018, at Ridgecrest Health Care Center in Davenport.
Dorothy Jean Gildea was born on March 27, 1924, in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, the daughter of Lionel and Irene (Boegel) Gildea. Following her graduation from Southside High School in Ft. Wayne, the family moved to Davenport where she then enrolled in undergraduate studies at Augustana College in Rock Island, and ultimately graduated with a degree in biology from the University of Iowa. She then enrolled in The University of Iowa School of Medicine, where she graduated as one of five women in the class of 1949. She completed her internship and residency in pediatrics through The University of Maryland at Washington, D.C., City Hospital. To cover living expenses, she worked nights as a physician with the Washington, D.C., ambulance service.
On June 21, 1949, she married Dr. Paul C. Cunnick in a private ceremony at First Presbyterian Church, Davenport. He preceded her in death in March of 2009. The couple was introduced by their mothers while rolling bandages for the American Red Cross during WWII. Following their marriage, she joined her husband for 18 months at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Yokosuka, Japan.
Dr. Gildea was the first female pediatrician in the Quad-Cities, opening her practice with her husband, Dr. Paul Cunnick, in 1953. She was a member of the staff of both St. Luke's and Mercy Hospitals in Davenport for more than 40 years.
She was a member of the Iowa and American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Pediatric Association. She was also a member of the American Medical Association, the Iowa Medical Society, and the Scott County Medical Society. She served locally on the board of the American Cancer Society, the Handicapped Development Center, and the Maternal Health Center, where she also served as president. She served three terms as a member of The Iowa Board of Medical Examiners. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Davenport since 1939 and served as a Deacon and an Elder as well as on other various committees in the church. Dorothy was a 75-year member of Tri Delta Sorority, a long time member of the Hannah Caldwell Chapter of the DAR, and a 62-year member of PEO Chapter IB.
Dorothy enjoyed traveling the world, reading, and riding throughout the United States and Canada with her husband in their motorcycle with sidecar. She enjoyed spending time with family, and gardening at her beloved St. Paul's Park-known to many as "Gildea's Pocket Park."
Surviving members of the family include her son, Marcus P. (Mary) Cunnick of Davenport; a brother: Robert Gildea of Ocala, Fla.; her grandchildren: Mariah Pearl (Chris Scovil) and Charles William (Jessica) Cunnick, both of Chicago; and a great-grandson, Theodore Charles Cunnick.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dr. Paul C. Cunnick and Dr. Dorothy Gildea Cunnick Scholarship Fund at the Community Foundation of the Great River Bend (https://cfgrb.givebig.org/c/Funds/a/CFGRB-175/) where a fund has been established to aid students entering the medical profession.
