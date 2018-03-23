October 8, 1934-March 17, 2018
MARYLAND — Dr. Joseph K. Rich, 83, the son of Mildred I. Rich and James F. Rich, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Maryland. He was born October 8, 1934, in Curwensville, Pennsylvania.
He was a graduate of the Class of '52 from Curwensville High School and a 1965 graduate from Palmer College of Chiropractic. He maintained a successful private practice in Moline, where he was respected and loved by so many. He retired in 1999.
Dr. Rich was a past member of the International Chiropractors Association and the Illinois Prairie State Chiropractic Association. He also served eight years in the Naval Reserves.
An active member of Westside Assembly of God in Davenport, he was a kind and selfless man. Dr. Rich was dedicated to helping his church family and truly loved the Lord.
Dr. Rich loved his family dearly. He enjoyed spending time at the family farm, especially hunting with his family and friends. Golf was a favorite pastime. When he wasn't in his office tending to patients, he could be found outdoors caring for his home or relaxing by the pool.
Dr. Rich was survived in death by his wife of 63 years, Sylvia J. (Brown) Rich; his daughter, Patricia Ann Rich, Abingdon, Maryland; his son Jasen Joseph Rich, Moline; two granddaughters, Paige N. Hamby, husband Troy Hamby; and Tara N. Slesinger, husband Zachary Slesinger; six great-grandsons, Carter, Jackson and Grant Hamby, Dylan, Gavin and Nolan Slesinger.
He is also survived by his sisters, Helen (Rich) Rudisill and the late Raymond Rudisill; Beverly (Rich) Wooster and the late Clinton Wooster; Shirley (Rich) Casses and the late Dr. Douglas Casses; Nancy (Rich) Bender and Dr. Charles Bender; and many extended family members.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James F. Rich Jr.; sister, Dorothy (Rich) Hile and husband Perry Hile; brother, Dr. Clark E. Rich and his surviving wife, Rowena Rich; and brother, Dr. John W. Rich.
A private family celebration of his life will be held at his Pennsylvania birth home in June.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Parkinson's Foundation (michaeljfox.org) and to Palmer College of Chiropractic (palmer.giftlegacy.com)