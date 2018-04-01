Dustin Eastwood

December 30, 1985 - March 30, 2018
DAVENPORT — Dustin A. Eastwood, 32, of Davenport, died Friday, March 30, 2018, in his home after a strong fight with cancer.
Services are 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline, with visitation from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Burial is in Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be made to the family.
Dustin was born December 30, 1985, in Hannibal, Missouri, to Allen and Dora (Chesser) Eastwood. He was a self-employed home builder operating Eastwood Renovations. He loved spending time with his family, enjoyed working on houses and cars, fishing, camping, and riding dirt bikes with his son, and was a Batman fan since childhood.
Dustin is survived by his parents, Dora Eastwood and Allen Eastwood; children, Dustin Jr. and Elaina, a step-son, Bradley Cunningham; siblings, Mario Chesser and his fiancée Lynnette Jennings, Misty Lund, and Chelsea Eastwood and her partner Jeff Jump; his grandmother, Joyce Wales; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by grandparents, David Wales and Barb Tanner, and his great-aunt, Violet Powers.
Dustin's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.