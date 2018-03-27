January 9, 1940-March 25, 2018
DAVENPORT — Memorial services for Ellis Leonard, 78, of Davenport, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, where military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 26. Family will greet friends on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to service time at the mortuary.
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Ellis passed away on Sunday, March 25, 2018, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Ellis was born on January 9, 1940, in Davenport, the son of Ellis and Lillian Leonard. He married JoAnn Riley on January 30, 1960, in Davenport. He worked as an executive chef for 35 years. He also worked security for the University of Iowa football games. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Era from 1961 to 1966.
Survivors include his wife, JoAnn, of Davenport; son, Michael Leonard of Davenport; grandchildren, Logan Leonard, Andrew Leonard, Justin Leonard; brothers, Rick Leonard of Davenport, Lyle Leonard of Houston, Texas; sisters, Laurie Leonard of Virginia, and Lisa Leonard of Davenport.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.