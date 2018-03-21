Subscribe for 33¢ / day
DAVENPORT — A Mass of Christian Burial for Eudale "Judy" Hanley, 86, of Davenport, will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 24, 2018, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will take place in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will take place Friday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home with a prayer service offered at 6:30 p.m. Mrs. Hanley passed away peacefully Thursday, March 15, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, surrounded by her family. To view the complete obituary visit www.hmdfuneralhome.com

