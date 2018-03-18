June 9, 1931 - March 15, 2018
DAVENPORT — A Mass of Christian Burial for Eudale "Judy" Hanley, 86, of Davenport, will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 24, 2018, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Davenport.
Burial will take place in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home with a prayer service offered at 6:30 p.m. Mrs. Hanley passed away peacefully Thursday, March 15, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf surrounded by her family.
Eudale June Wulf was born on June 9, 1931, in Durant, Iowa, a daughter of Raymond and Eraena L. (Hintze) Wulf. She graduated from Davenport High School in 1949. Judy was united in marriage to William J. "Bill" Hanley on April 24, 1953, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Davenport.
In her younger years, Judy worked at Kresge's and J.C. Penney's before staying home and raising her family. She later worked at Sugar and Spice Day Care, Davenport, for over 10 years.
Judy's family was her number one priority. She was active in their lives as young children serving as a room mother while they were in school at St. Alphonsus, and later in her life she cherished the opportunity to be a grandmother. Judy also enjoyed playing bingo at St. Alphonsus.
Memorials may be made to Assumption High School.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Bill, Davenport; children and their spouses: William "Bill" (June) Hanley, Canton, Michigan, Lynn (Tim) Garfield, Allen, Texas, and Matt (Jenna) Hanley, Davenport; grandchildren, Brian (Aimee) Hanley, Jessica (Tony) LoGiudice, Billy Hanley, Nicholas, Megan, and Tori Garfield, Peyton and Meredith Hanley; a great-granddaughter, Penelope, and a brother, Loren (Jackie) Wulf, Gladstone, Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Judy's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.