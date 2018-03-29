March 20, 1931-March 28, 2018
CLINTON – Evelyn F. “Aunt Nevie” Hagge, 87, of Clinton, passed away Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at The Alverno Health Care Facility. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday April 2, at Faith Lutheran Church in Andover, Iowa. Visitation will be held 9 a.m. Monday until the service hour at the church. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family. Burial will be at Andover Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.
Evelyn was born on March 20, 1931, in Preston, Iowa, the daughter of Wayne and Mabelle (Frahm) Farley. She graduated from Preston High School in 1949. She married Duane Hagge on Oct. 4, 1952, in Andover, he died in 2017. Evelyn and Duane farmed near Andover for more than 40 years. She was a homemaker and worked at General Electric in Morrison, a waitress in Preston, and with Domestic Care. Evelyn and Duane enjoyed ballroom dancing and she was a member of the Women of the Moose and the Red Hat Club.
Evelyn is survived by her three sisters, Norma Clausen of Preston, Janet Farley of San Diego, Calif., and Roberta Haley of Clinton; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three sisters and three brothers.