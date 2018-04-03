BETTENDORF — Everett Donald “Don-X” Stearman, 82, of Bettendorf, formerly of LeClaire, passed away Sunday, April 1, 2018, at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 7, 2018, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Chapel in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday evening at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in LeClaire. Memorials may be made to the family.
Everett was born August 27, 1935, in Kentucky, a son of Francis and Emma (Golff) Stearman. He was united in marriage to Linda Lou Milligan on October 6, 1956, in Morrison, Illinois. She preceded him in death on July 26, 2012.
Everett was retired from Castle Excavating. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, working his yard and looked forward to his Wednesday outings.
Those left to honor his memory include his children, Kathy Stearman-Dodds of LeClaire, Donald (Rene) Stearman of LeClaire, David (Laura) Stearman of Princeton, Dennis (Stacy) Stearman of LeClaire, Tammy (Scott) Schleisman of Bettendorf, and Daniel Stearman of Rock Island; his grandchildren, Jeramy, Brittany, Colin, Zachary, Sarah, Lucas and Drew; his great-grandchildren, Scarlet, Ivy and Sophia; and his brother, Dennis (Connie) Stearman of Kentucky.
In addition to his wife, Linda, he was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Henry Dee Stearman.
Everett’s family would like to express special thanks to his caregivers, Rex, Tonya and Tori, for all that they had done for Everett.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Everett’s obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.