June 10, 1923-March 27, 2018
WILTON — Frances Dorothy Baker, 94, of Wilton, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at the Wilton Retirement Community.
Frances was born in Walcott, Iowa, on June 10, 1923, to Carl and Clara (Grell) Sambdman.
She graduated from Wilton High School in 1941. Frances worked at CDS in Wilton and was a member of the United Methodist Church, Wilton. She was an avid bingo player.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Wilton.
Interment will take place at the Durant Cemetery
Frances is survived by her daughters, Beverly (Geoffrey) Cromer of Horseshoe Bay, Texas, Carol Christensen of Charlotte, North Carolina Yenette (Richard) Manley of Fort Mill, South Carolina, Nancy Loos of Wilton and Ruby (Brian) Lather of Sun City, Arizona; sons, Sam Baker, Ron Baker, Steve (Pam) Baker, all of Wilton and Larry Baker of Oxnard, California; 15 grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Barbara Baker; and her sisters, Evelyn Washburn and Leona Dutton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church or the Wilton Retirement Community in her memory.
Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.