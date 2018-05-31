LeCLAIRE — Gayle Lynne Shook, 69, of LeClaire, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at home surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 2, 2018, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Runge Mortuary, Davenport. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. at the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Burial will be held in Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to King’s Harvest Pet Ministry. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Gayle was born on November 2, 1949, in Davenport, to Gerald and Thelma Preston. She spent over 40 years caring for others as a nurse in the healthcare industry.
Gayle enjoyed gardening, knitting and fishing. She was an avid patriot, and die-hard Cubs fan. She loved spending time with her family and especially her 14 grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Jerry (Samantha), Patrick (Rhonda), Richard (Stephanie), Daryl (Lindsay); sisters, Joyce Stein and Janet (Dennis) King; grandchildren, Jaron, Mylie, Dyllin, Kayla, Blake, Brady, Koata, Kaiden, Kaylee, Hailey, Harper, Hanna, Hadley and Kyden.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Kelly; and brother-in-law, Ron Stein.