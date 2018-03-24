August 4, 1954-March 19, 2018
DAVENPORT — Genevieve "Ginny" A. Coble, 63, of Davenport, passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 19, 2018. Funeral services will be at noon Monday, March 26, 2018, at Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Sunday at the mortuary. She will be laid to rest at a later date atFairmount Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Online tributes and condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Genevieve was born August 4, 1954, in Davenport, a daughter of Richard and Virginia (West) Sueverkruebbe. She was a loyal and hard-working woman, spending the majority of her career in manufacturing between Brammer Mfg. and M.A. Ford.
She will be remembered for the strong woman she was, who faced many challenges and overcame numerous obstacles in her life. If she had one weakness, it was that she cared too much and had such an immensely giving heart. Genevieve loved her children and friends, loved her grandchildren immensely, and had a deep care for her fur babies and many animals she cared for in her beautifully kept yard. She had quite the green thumb and was an avid gardener, constantly offering plants and advice to those around her. Genevieve also was a lover of music, and could often be found softly singing a melodic tune in her angelic voice with a smile on her face.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband, Jim; children, Sherry Carroll and Jim (Emily) Coble; two grandchildren, Grant and Archer; step-children, Jeanette Schiavo, Don Coble and Judy Castrey; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly.