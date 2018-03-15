July 6, 1934-March 13, 2018
DEWITT - George Emerson Seifert, 83, of DeWitt, Iowa, died Tuesday morning, March 13, 2018, at Westwing Place, DeWitt.
George was born July 6, 1934, in DeWitt, Iowa, to Edward and Clara (Hansen) Seifert. He graduated from DeWitt High School and later served in the Army.
George was united in marriage to Margaret Fier on April 4, 1959, at Assumption Catholic Church, Charlotte. He owned Bob's Superette Grocery in Charlotte and later Preston. They then lived in Illinois from 1972-1994 where George owned and operated Diversified Cleaning Services. After retiring in 1994, he and Margaret moved to Branson, Missouri. They returned to DeWitt in 2011.
Margaret preceded him in death on January 10, 2018.
George was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, going to the boat, spending time with loved ones, and traveling to Alaska to visit family.
He is survived by his children, Beth (Ron) Giesler of Downers Grove, Illinois, Ben Seifert of Anchorage, Alaska, Bridget Seifert of Cary, Illinois, Brian (Victoria) Seifert of Arlington Heights, Illinois, Brad Seifert of Tazlina, Alaska, Brooke Seifert and Brent Seifert both of Island Lake, Illinois; grandchildren, Emerson and Kesler Seifert, Eva Giesler; nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his brothers, John Seifert, Jerry Seifert and Charles Seifert; and sisters, Geraldine Seifert Galitz, and Lucille Turner.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 18, 2018, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. Interment will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Westwing Place, DeWitt.
Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com