October 30, 1930-March 1, 2018
ORLANDO, Fla. — George Brinegar Norman died on March 1, 2018, in Orlando, Florida. Although he was born in Lubbock, Texas, on Oct. 30, 1930, he came from a family granted property in Iowa by President Franklin Pierce. He grew up in New Bedford, Mass., but moved to Davenport when his father started radio station KSTT. After graduation from the University of Iowa, he became the manager of his father’s television station in Peoria, Illinois. He served in the U.S Army during the Korean War and afterward became a partner in The Norman Co., media and business brokers. At age 48, he entered law school and later practiced law in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin until he retired to Orlando in 2010.
He was married to Barbara Denning Wise in Hayward, Wisconsin, in 1958. He is survived by her and their daughter, Margaret, both living in Orlando. His daughter, Elizabeth (Ian Klapper) and his son, Nicholas (Anne), and his grandchildren, Winston and Henry Klapper and Natalie and George Cole Norman, all live in Brooklyn, N.Y.
His ashes will be interred in Wisconsin and at a later date, there will be a private memorial service at the family cemetery on Wren Hill Road, Puckerbrush Township, Lucas County, Iowa. He was predeceased by his parents, Hugh R. and Hazel B. Norman, and his sister, Dr. Paralee F. Norman.