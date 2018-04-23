WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Gerald “Jerry” DeDecker died April 20, 2018, at Legacy Pointe in Waukee, Iowa. He was born on March 24, 1934, to John and Alvera (Staelens) DeDecker in their small home outside of Victor, Iowa. He went to grade school at St. John’s School in Victor and at Sacred Heart in Moline. He graduated high school from St. John’s in Victor in 1952. He went to St. Ambrose College in Davenport for one semester. He then enlisted in the United States Air Force in March 1953. He served in the Air Force until he was honorably discharged in 1957.
He returned to Moline and worked with his brother in construction for a short time. While in Moline, he met his sweetheart, Joanne Britz. The two were married in Moline at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on June 21, 1958. The newlyweds moved to St. Louis, Missouri, where he began his career as an Air Traffic Controller. He worked for the Federal Aviation Administration for 39 years, serving in St. Louis, Oklahoma City, Kansas City, Cedar Rapids and Washington, D.C., before retiring in 1989 in Washington D.C. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus for 66 years.
He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, godfather and great friend by all. He loved to spend time with family and traveled with Joanne to many parts of the U.S. and Europe. He also visited many of the National Parks and small railroads. He had a life-long passion for aviation. He enjoyed tracing the family genealogy and recorded many generations of the family on his computer, leaving us all a wonderful treasure. He had a passion for trains passed down to him from his father who worked for the railroad. Jerry enjoyed gardening, working on his computer, and completing the daily crossword puzzles.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joanne of West Des Moines; his sister, Rose Refer of Victor; his son, Craig with wife, Mary (George) DeDecker and their children, Brian (Missy) DeDecker and Jenna (Christian) Huntley and great-grandchild, Vera Huntley of Norwalk; his daughter, Debra Jean DeDecker of Phoenix, Arizona; his son, William DeDecker of West Des Moines; and his son, Martin with wife, Debra (Hansen) DeDecker of Altoona and their three children, Matthew, Megan and Michael. He will be missed by many nieces, nephews and numerous friends from the communities where he worshiped, lived and worked. He was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings, Ida Hendrixson, Ruth Wright and Francis, John and James DeDecker.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 26, with a 7 p.m. vigil service at Iles Westover Chapel. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 27, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in West Des Moines. Burial will be at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter, Iowa, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or Dowling Catholic High School. Online condolences are welcome at IlesCares.com.