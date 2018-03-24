January 11, 1935 -, March 22, 2018
ELDRIDGE — Gladys M. Harris, 83, of Eldridge, passed away Thursday, March 22, 2018, at the Kahl Home, Davenport. Per her wishes, cremation rights have been accorded. A Celebration of Life service will be held today at 1 p.m. at Crossroads Independent Baptist Church, 21141 Scott Park Road, Davenport. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to Crossroads Baptist Academy.
Gladys was born January 11, 1935 in Rockingham, Pa., to Henry and Sarah (Burkett) Morris. She graduated from Ravenna High School in 1953. She was united in marriage to John Harris in June 1953 in Ravenna, Ohio. He passed away in July 2003. Gladys worked as an Avon representative, retiring in 1995.
Gladys loved to camp and fish with her husband and family. Crystal Lake in DeWitt, Iowa, was their favorite place to go. She loved to hike and go for long walks. She was an avid reader of Amish books and was also very active in her church. Gladys was a breast cancer survivor.
Survivors include her children, Holly (Kenny) Bailey, Eldridge, and Tim (Catherine de Marin) Harris, Fall City, Wash.; grandchildren, Christian Harris, Kristen Merker, Alyssa Vosecky, Sarah Hoffner; great-grandchildren, Cadence Merker and Nolan Harris.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; and five brothers.