October 4, 1929-March 20, 2018
DAVENPORT — Gloria J. Koenig, 88, of Davenport, passed away unexpectedly on March 20, 2018, to be with the Lord. Visitation will be held 10:30 a.m. until service at noon on Saturday, March 24, 2018, at Risen Christ Lutheran Church, Davenport. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Baldwin, Illinois. Memorials may be made her church or Silver Crest assisted living.
She was born Gloria J. Houting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on October 4, 1929, daughter of Bernard G. Houting and Edna E. Schupinsky. She lived most of her life in southern Wisconsin. There, she attended Carroll College and the University of Wisconsin. She married and raised a family, and was active in the University of Wisconsin-Madison community.
Gloria was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Dr. Eldo Koenig, and daughter, Eva L. Koenig. She is survived by sons, Lloyd W. (Kala) and Evan F. (Marcia) Koenig; daughter, Beth E. (John) Riedel; and six grandchildren, Gwendolyn, Niklas, Tyler, Christopher, Amy and Aaron. She is also survived by her younger sisters, Nancy (Jacob) Hansen, Carol (Lee) Hollenbeck and Susie (William) Varney, and many nieces and nephews.
Gloria is remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, and caring and gracious friend. She combined determination and hard work with deep faith, good humor and a positive attitude, serving as an inspiration to others. Gloria was an integral part of her husband's professional career. She remained active through her later years, performing skits and writing articles for Silvercrest assisted living. Her varied experiences included, as a young woman, riding in the side car of a Harley motorcycle with the son of Mr. Harley, of Harley-Davidson fame.