September 17, 1921 - April 7, 2018
BETTENDORF — Funeral services for Harold H. Kohn, 96, of Bettendorf, will be held at 10:30 a.m. today at the Cunnick-Collins Mortuary chapel in Davenport. The family will greet friends from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the mortuary. Interment will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Mr. Kohn passed away on Saturday, April 7, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport.
Harold Hugo Kohn was born on September 17, 1921, in Davenport, the son of Hugo and Mabel (Hill) Kohn. Harold married Josephine Carlson in 1942 and they had a son, Robert W. Kohn. Harold served in the US Army Air Corps from 1943 until 1946. Josephine preceded him in death in 1946. On June 10, 1960, he married Esther Mardock. She preceded him in death in 2006. Harold worked as an operating engineer in construction from 1947 until his retirement in 1984. He was a proud union member of IUOE Local 150, the Moose Lodge, and the Elks. He was also an avid St Louis Cardinals fan since the 1930s.
He is survived by a son, Robert (Ruth Ann) Kohn of Lakeland, Florida; two granddaughters, Wendy (John) Trujillo of Colona, Stacy (David) Kirincic of Austin, Texas; four great-grandchildren, Alyssa (Chris) Nitz, William Myers, Katherine Kirby, Owen Kirincic; three great-great-grandchildren; and good friend. Anna Szeker of Bettendorf.
In addition to his parents and wife, Esther, he was preceded in death by a brother, Martin Kohn.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
