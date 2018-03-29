January 13, 1940-March 26, 2018
NEW WINDSOR, Ill. — Harold L. Teel Sr., 78, of New Windsor, Illinois, died March 26, 2018, at home.
Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 30, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. A celebration of his life will be held at his home in New Windsor at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 14. Memorials may be made to Defenders of Freedom.
Harold was born January 13, 1940, a son of Harold A. and Mary (Penrod) Rasmussen Teel.
Survivors include his wife, Glenda; his daughter, Brenda Lash; and his sons, Harold, Mark and Mike.
Harold’s full obituary may be found at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.