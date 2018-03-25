November 26, 1923-March 20, 2018
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. - Harold W."Doc" Ellison, 94, of Grand Junction, Colorado, and formerly of Davenport, passed away Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Grand Junction.
Funeral services will be held at noon Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the services on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
Harold was born November 26, 1923, in Dewey, Oklahoma, a son of Francis B. and Nancy R. (Martin) Ellison. He was united in marriage to Doris L. Clifton on August 3, 1946, in Davenport. She preceded him in death on July 28, 2004.
Harold was employed with Waters Construction of Rock Island for many years, retiring as Construction Supervisor. He was proud of his service in construction, building many prominent buildings in the Quad-City area. Upon his retirement, he and Doris moved to Arkansas where he continued his trade, building a golf clubhouse there.
An avid golfer, he enjoyed the game immensely, golfing several times a week. He mainly played the Geneva Golf and Country Club in Muscatine and had earned many awards and several holes-in-one.
Those left to honor his memory include his daughters and sons-in-law, Gail & Thomas Olsen of Davenport, Patricia & Charles Holm of LeClaire, Marjorie Spehar of Grand Junction, Deborah & Joseph Banaszek of Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin, LaVonne Banaszek of Cedar Rapids and Connie & Terry Lucky of DeWitt.
In addition to his wife, Doris, he was preceded in death by his parents; his son-in-law, Timothy Spehar; and his grandson, James Kraklio.
