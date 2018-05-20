August 28, 1933-May 18, 2018
BLUE GRASS - Visitation for Herbert H. Williamson, 84, of Blue Grass, Iowa, will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Tuesday evening at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary in Davenport. Private family interment will be in Tampico Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
Mr. Williamson passed away on Friday, May 18, 2018, at his residence surrounded by his family.
Herbert Hoover Williamson was born on August 28, 1933, in La Follette, Tenn., the son of Horace and Grace (Ayers) Maynard. In 1957, he married Sandra Deitz at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Davenport. Prior to his retirement in 1997, Herb worked at M.A. Ford Manufacturing as a foreman and lathe operator. He was an accomplished guitar player and bluegrass singer. His love of music was shared by his equally talented wife Sandra. Together they enjoyed traveling to Tennessee, Missouri, and southern Illinois getting together with bluegrass groups and spending time with friends. They especially enjoyed their trips to Tennessee riding 4-wheelers in the mountains. Above all, Herb loved his family and was grateful for the exceptional care that his children gave him.
He is survived by his Wife: Sandra Williamson of Blue Grass; Son: Timothy Williamson of Davenport; Daughters: Tamme (Craig) Owens of Muscatine, Iowa, Donna (Binnie McGuirk) Williamson of Blue Grass, Kim (Matt) Groharing of Blue Grass; Sister: June Crutchfield of Cincinnati, Ohio; Twin Brother: Henry Williamson of Davenport; 7 Grandchildren and 8 Great-Grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Louise Rutherford and Nancy Gobel; and brother, Clarence Williamson.
Memorials may be directed to Genesis Hospice.
