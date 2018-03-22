August 10, 1928-March 17, 2018
BETTENDORF — Jack H. Chapman, 89, of Bettendorf, passed away Saturday, March 17, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Graveside services at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, will be held Monday, March 26. Those who wish to attend graveside services may meet at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, by 10:30 a.m. Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, or the Activity Fund at Avonlea Cottage.
Jack was born on August 10, 1928, in Schaller, Iowa, the son of Roland and Marjorie G. (Kerslake) Chapman. He graduated from Iowa State Teachers College and served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1951-1955. He married Janis Hugh Howell on July 12, 1952, at Trinity Episcopal Church, Iowa City. Janis passed away in 2013. Jack taught school in Galva, Iowa, for five years before relocating to the Quad-Cities. He spent the remainder of his career at the Rock Island Arsenal as a logistician and inventory manager. He retired in 1989.
Jack was a longtime member of St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, Davenport. He was also an avid gardener and a member of the Q-C Horticulture Club and the Davenport Iris Club.
Survivors include his sons, John (Patty) Chapman, Geneseo, Illinois, and Joel (Christine) Chapman, Rock Island; grandchildren, Liz (Rusty) Lord, Omaha, Neb., Aaron (fiancée, Anna Lesch) Chapman, Chebanse, Illinois, and Zachary Chapman, Fort Benning, Georgia; step-grandchildren, Amber Westad, Davenport, Caleb Westad, Geneseo, Bill Chapman, Council Bluffs, Iowa; and Jack’s beagle, Callie.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Janis, and grandchildren, Joshua and Olivia Chapman.
