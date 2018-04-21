COCOA, Florida -- Jackie Hauser passed away peacefully in her home in Cocoa, Florida, on Tuesday.
She was preceded in death by her mother Shirley Millage. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Don Hauser. Her son Eric (Becky) Terronez and their children Cole and Logan Terronez. Her son Brandon (Monica)Terronez and their children Paige, Reagan, Ronin and Riley Terronez. Her father Jack (Jeanne) Millage. Her siblings, nieces, nephews, and many friends.
She had a kind heart and a beautiful smile. She would light up when she saw a familiar face. She enjoyed riding motorcycles and having a good time, but she loved being a grandmother above all else.
A memorial service will follow in the summer in Cocoa Beach and in Davenport to spread her ashes as Jackie wished.