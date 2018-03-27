November 25, 1942-March 27, 2018
MOLINE — Jackie R. Schave, 75, a resident of Rosewood Care Center in Moline, formerly of Hillsdale and Silvis, died Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 31, 2018, at Gibson–Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 30, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bethesda Cemetery, Hillsdale. Memorials may be made to the Hillsdale United Methodist Church.
Jacquelyn Rae Hahn was born November 25, 1942, in Moline, the daughter of Paul and Ruby (Shamalian) Hahn. She graduated from Riverdale High School in 1960, and married Ronald Schave on March 2, 1962, in Hillsdale, Illinois. Ron preceded her in death on July 18, 2007. Jackie worked at John Deere Harvester for 27½ years, retiring in 1992. She enjoyed counted cross stitch, genealogy, wordsearch puzzles and gardening. Jackie also enjoyed camping with husband, Ron, and daily visits with her mother. She was a member of Hillsdale United Methodist Church, active in various church committees.
A special thank you to the staff of Rosewood Care Center in Moline for their wonderful care over the past 5½ years.
Jackie is survived by her daughter, Paula Schave, Silvis; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Jean Hahn, Geneseo, Illinois; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard and Ellen Schave, Perrysburg, Ohio; sister-in-law, Karen Benedict, Pueblo, Colorado; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ron Schave; and aunt, Dorothy Shamalian. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com