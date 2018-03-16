September 23, 1931-March 14, 2018
DAVENPORT — James "Jim" M. Corber, 86, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday March 14, 2018, at Hope Creek Care Center.
James was born September 23, 1931, in Topeka, Kan., to Earnest and Mary (Berberick) Corber. Jim joined the U.S. Navy on October 13, 1950, serving during the Korean Conflict. He married Donna K. Lutz on May 28, 1955, in Topeka.
Jim was an independent contractor in residential and commercial floor covering and well-versed in the industry. No matter the size of the job, he was up to the task. Jim retired in 1994.
Jim loved fishing, camping, bowling and playing cribbage. He took pride in crafts such as macramé, scroll woodworking, modeling Navy ships and puzzles. He loved to dance and was a huge kid at heart.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife of 62 years, Donna; children, Stephen (Barbara) Corber, Coal Valley, Angelique (Robert) Lackman, Eagan, Minn, Gregory Corber, St. Lois, Lance Corber, Davenport; grandchildren, Benjamin, Alexander, Kelsey, Cody and Clinton; great-grandchildren, Brynn and Bella.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Earnest; and sister, Betty.