May 13, 1947-April 12, 2018
ARLINGTON, Vir. -- LTC (Ret.) James “Jim” W. Lundholm, age 70, passed away of natural causes on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Arlington, Virginia.
Jim was born in Davenport, Iowa, on May 13, 1947, to Paul and Mary Lundholm in Davenport, Iowa.
Jim spent his childhood in Rock Island, Illinois. He graduated in 1965 from Rock Island High School. After high school, Jim went on to receive a B.A. in economics from Saint Ambrose College in Davenport, and a M.S. in Contract and Procurement Management from the Florida Institute of Technology. On October 19, 1973, he married Diane Kruse of Bettendorf, Iowa. They raised their two daughters in the Quad-Cities and Fredericksburg, Virginia.
Jim loved his country. Jim retired from federal civilian service with over 33 years and served over 25 years in the Army Reserves. He served in the Army during Vietnam, Desert Storm, and spent a year in Afghanistan supporting Operation Enduring Freedom, where he earned the Bronze Star Medal. Jim received numerous other awards and decorations throughout his federal and military service.
Jim was a loving father, husband, and brother. When he was a child, he loved helping out at the family business, Lundholm Drug. On his free time, Jim enjoyed running, golfing, gardening, watching movies, collecting coins and listening to old records.
Jim was preceeded in death by his wife and his parents.
Survivors include his daughter, Angela (Lundholm) Mellon, and her husband, Patrick Mellon, of Falls Church City, Virgina; daughter, Kristin Lundholm of Oakton, Virginia; grandchildren, Emerson, Lauren and Brayden Mellon of Falls Church City, Virginia; twin sister Jean Kay Lundholm of River Falls, Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Jim to the Fisher House Foundation (www.fisherhouse.org).
Jim will be buried later this year with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.
Online condolences may be expressed to Jim’s family at www.murphyfuneralhomes.com.