September 14, 1942-March 18, 2018
ROCK ISLAND — James Michael Martin, 75, of Rock Island, died Sunday, March 18, 2018, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 2106 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the Knox Chapel. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island.
Memorials may be made in care of the American Cancer Society.
James was born in Rock Island on Sept. 14, 1942, a son of James F. and Charlotte L. Martin. He received his bachelor's degree in music from Western Illinois University.
James married Sylvia Eden on June 25, 1966, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island.
He was a painter for the Painter's Union, Local 502 from 1989 to 2006.
James was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, the Painter's Union, Local 502, both of Rock Island, and the Allouez Council 658, Knights of Columbus. James enjoyed vegetable gardening, woodworking and growing tea roses and 18 different kinds of daylilies.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Sylvia Martin, Rock Island; children, James Sean (Shujing) Martin, Philadelphia, Pa., and Nicole (Eric) Stanfield, Castle Rock, Colo.; granddaughter, Madeline Aileen Martin; brothers, Gary Martin, Murphysboro, Ill. and Greg Martin, Queen Charlotte City, British Columbia, Canada; and sister, Joline (Chris Bowman) Martin, Courtney, British Columbia, Canada.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com