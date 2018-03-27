June 3, 1921-March 26, 2018
DAVENPORT — Jane E. Siegel, 96, of Davenport, passed away Monday, March 26, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
Jane was born on June 3, 1921, in Baldwin, New York, to Louis and Clara (Rouse) Robinson. She was united in marriage to Victor Siegel on October 24, 1946, in Melrose Highlands, Massachusetts. She attended Northfield Seminary prep school in Massachusetts.
Jane was an adventurous and brave woman who loved life. She met her husband in Boston after they had both served in the WWII, and they celebrated 70 years of marriage together. She was a member of the Coast Guard Women’s Reserve, SPARS, and was a longtime volunteer for St. Luke’s Hospital Auxiliary. Together, she and Victor were able to be part of the Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities. She moved to Davenport in 1947, most recently residing in Garner Place.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Linda Baldwin, of Golden, Colorado; son, Victor Siegel Jr. (Elaine), of Tega Cay, South Carolina; son, Mark Siegel (Maricela), of Boerne, Texas; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband and her brother, Robert Robinson.