November 25, 1985-March 18, 2018
DAVENPORT — Jared D. "JBo" Boley, 32, of Davenport, passed away on Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Davenport as the result of a motorcycle accident.
A memorial gathering to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, March 24, 2018, from 1 to 4 p.m. at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. An informal memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the family to benefit his daughter, Alanah Boley.
Jared was born November 25, 1985, in Iowa City, a son of David and Lori (Lueders) Boley. He was a 2004 graduate of West High School in Davenport and attended Scott Community College. He was employed by LeClaire Manufacturing.
Jared enjoyed music, his video games and all animals, especially the company of his dogs. Most of all, he loved his daughter, Alanah, dearly.
Those left to honor his memory include his daughter, Alanah; his parents, David Boley and Lori Boley, both of Davenport; his grandmothers, Barbara Schroeder and Eloise Boley, both of Davenport; his uncles, Donald Boley of Davenport, Daniel (Lynn) Boley of East Moline and Jeff (Diane) Boley of Davenport; his aunts, Tami Boley of Moline and Theresa Boley of Davenport; and his girlfriend, Maegen Steen of Davenport.
Jared was preceded in death by his aunt, Lynne Lueders, and his uncle, Todd Curtis Boley.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Jared's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.