March 17, 2018
BETTENDORF - Jeanette R. Claussen, 97, of Bettendorf, passed away Saturday, March 17, 2018, at the Iowa Masonic Health Facility in Bettendorf.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in Pleasant Valley or to Camp Courageous.
Jeanette was born October 10, 1920, in Pleasant Valley, the daughter of John F. and Carrie (Schurr) Ehlers. She was united in marriage to Henry C. "Hank" Claussen on February 18, 1942, in Pleasant Valley. He preceded her in death on September 5, 2010.
Jeanette enjoyed playing cards and will be remembered for her cooking and baking. Her apple pies, cinnamon rolls and potato salad will not be soon forgotten.
Those left to honor her memory include her daughter and son-in-law, Carol & Alan Musal of Princeton, Iowa; her son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Peg Claussen of Bettendorf; her grandchildren, Brad Musal, Mark Musal, Kristi Cordle, Shelli Engelbrecht, Danet Dexter, Jeff Claussen and Kelly Benson; fourteen great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Hank, Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Dorothy Claussen; and her great-grandson, Pierce Cordle.
Jeanette's family would like to express special thanks to the Iowa Masonic Health Facility and to Genesis Hospice for the excellent care and comfort they had provided for Jeanette.
