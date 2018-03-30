September 13, 1961-March 24, 2018
DAVENPORT — Jeffrey W. Sweatt, 56, of Davenport, passed away surrounded by family at home on Saturday, March 24, 2018, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Family-directed services are 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 7, 2018, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4929 Wisconsin Ave., Davenport. Cremation will take place prior to services at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the family.
Jeff was born September 13, 1961, in Davenport, the son of Lowell and May (Haskell) Sweatt. He served first in the U.S. Air Force, and then the U.S. Navy, before settling in with the U.S. Army. He was highly decorated, earning an Army Commendation Medal with Valor, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and Combat Medical Badge, among others. He was very proud to be part of the Red Bull 168th Combat Infantry Unit, serving in Afghanistan and Kosovo.
He married Cheri Christine Peisch on October 24, 1993, in Davenport, and the couple had four children before her death on December 27, 2010. He married Kathryn Brown on August 10, 2012, in Davenport, and took her four children on as his own, especially Sebastian and Zachary, who Jeff helped raise and were like sons to him.
He earned his bachelor’s degree from St. Ambrose University. He was a mental health counselor and former addictions therapist, most recently for Trinity Medical Center, retiring due to illness in 2013.
Jeff was a member of the Twin Bridges 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a gifted musician, playing guitar and singing in the bands Sweet Dragon in college and Lonely Squirrel while in the military. He was recently inducted as an honorary member of the band Lynn Allen.
He was an avid football fan, especially of the Kansas City Chiefs and Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and was also a NASCAR and Jeff Gordon fan.
Jeff is survived by his best friend and loving wife, Kathryn; four children, Ashley (Josh) Bitner of Creve Coeur, Illinois, and Tyler, Colton and Spencer Sweatt, all of Davenport; four step-children, Ronald (Stacie) Renshaw of Pensacola, Florida, Shayna (Franklin) Carson of San Diego, California, Sebastian (Jazzmyn Cooper) Taylor of Norfolk, Virginia, and Zachary Taylor of Davenport; his mother, May “Penny” Sweatt of Davenport; three grandchildren, Noah, Asepen and Wesley; five step-grandchildren, Blake, Jameson, Eleanor, Parker, and Peyton; two brothers, Michael (Nancy “Rusty”) Sweatt of Bettendorf, and Scott Sweatt of Davenport; and nieces and nephews, Evelyn Sweatt and her son, Andru, Chad Sweatt, and Chris Ninotta and his daughter, Lena. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cheri, and his father, Lowell Sweatt.
The family would like to give special thanks to everyone at Gilda’s Club, UnityPoint Hospice, and Dr. Francis Kane for their wonderful care and support.
