July 31, 1967-March 24, 2018
LONG GROVE — Jennifer E. Hartwig, 50, of Long Grove, passed away on Monday, March 19, 2018, surrounded by her loving family. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 24, 2018, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Runge Mortuary, Davenport. A private burial will be held in Davenport Memorial Park at a later date.
Jennifer was born on July 31, 1967, in Davenport, to Kenneth and Jennie (Brewer) Lutz. She was united in marriage to Tom Hartwig on April 22, 1989, in Eldridge.
Jennifer was an avid lover of the outdoors and enjoyed camping with her family and friends as well as kayaking. She showed her artistic ability through her beautiful drawings and decorating skills. She always said that her greatest accomplishment was her children. Jennifer was an amazing mother, daughter, and wife with a bright and always happy personality.
Survived by her loving husband, Tom; children, Lauren (Joe McAdoo) and Keith (Sam Doyle); mother, Jennie Lutz, of Davenport; brothers, Bret Lutz, of Davenport, and Kirk (Melissa) Lutz, and nephews, Ellis and Taylor Lutz, of Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her father, grandparents and great-grandparents.