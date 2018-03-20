August 13, 1929-March 14, 2018
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Joan (Jo) Runge Chell, 88, of Lake Forest, Illinois, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 14, 2018, under hospice care in Leawood, Kansas.
Jo and her identical twin sister, Joyce Runge Johnston, were born to Martin and Mida (Galbraith) Runge on August 13, 1929, at their home in Davenport, where they grew up with their three older brothers (Henry, William and Albert, deceased). After graduating from St. Katherine’s High School in 1947, she and her sister both graduated top of their class from Lake Forest College in 1951.
Joan met Roger Samuel Chell at Lake Forest College after he returned from World War II after serving in the Army Air Corps as an officer. They married in 1951 and began their lives in Chicago, where Jo began teaching and Roger began his career with Chell & Anderson, General Contractors. They had four children, Nancy Chell Adelman (Mike), Thomas Chell (Dr. Joyce Soprano), James Chell and Katherine Chell Wimer (Robert). They lived in Lake Forest where they raised their children for over 30 years and then took residency in Florida. Joan was preceded in death by Roger and her beloved son, James. She is also survived by her three grandsons, Charlie Adelman, Ross Adelman and Bode Soprano Chell.
Joan lived her life with the belief that ‘kind begets kind’ and always showed love and genuine affection for everyone she ever encountered. She had a zest for life and was always happy to be doing or helping, never uttering a word of complaint. Joan was an avid reader and had a brilliant mind for knowledge. Everyone that knew Joan will miss her beautiful spirit and infectious kindness.
There will be a private graveside ceremony in Davenport.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.