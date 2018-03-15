March 12, 2018
BETTENDORF - Joanne M. Payne, 86, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away Monday, March 12, 2018, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 16, 2018, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the services on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family.
Joanne was born October 29, 1931, in Iowa City, Iowa, a daughter of Alvise and Marie Ellen (Vroman) Mazzarollo. She was a 1949 graduate of United Township High School in East Moline, Illinois.
She was united in marriage to George A. Payne on April 28, 1950, in Iowa City. He preceded her in death on December 4, 2003.
Joanne enjoyed gardening, making jewelry and writing poetry. She was also an active life-long Democrat.
Those left to honor her memory include her daughters and sons-in-law, Kathleen & Mark Wilcox of Humble, Texas and Julie & Bert Williams of Bettendorf; her son and daughter-in-law, David & C.J. Payne of Bettendorf; 44 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and her brother and sister-in-law, Lester & Brenda Mazzarollo of Rock Island, Illinois.
In addition to her husband, George, Joanne was preceded in death by her parents; her sons, George, Clayton and Robert; and her sister, Patsy Sellers.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Joanne's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.