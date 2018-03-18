July 5, 1929 - March 11, 2018
ROCK ISLAND — John C. Love, 88, of Rock Island passed away Sunday, March 11th, 2018, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline.
Visitation will be Monday, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave, Rock Island. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Church of Peace, United Church of Christ 1114 12th St, Rock Island, with a luncheon reception to follow at the church at 11 a.m. Interment with military honors will occur at a private ceremony at the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Church of Peace, United Church of Christ — Sustaining Fund, 1114 12th St, Rock Island, 61201.
John was born on July 5, 1929, in Brazil, Indiana, the son of Everett and Ferol (Tilley) Love. He married Joann O'Neal on March 24, 1956, in Brazil, Indiana. He was a 1947 graduate of Brazil High School, and Indiana State University, class of 1957. John was retired but worked as a sales manager at Altorfer Inc. in Davenport and Midland Tractor & Equipment in Moline. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953. John was an avid golfer and former member of Pinnacle and Oakwood Country Clubs. He was an active member at the Church of Peace, United Church of Christ in Rock Island. John and his family have called Rock Island home since 1966.
If prompted he might quietly mention two of his proudest achievements (apart from nearly 62 years of marriage, and putting three children through college): a golf hole-in-one at Oakwood in 1973, and his record-setting league high series of 778, including a 300 game, bowled in Wooster, Ohio, in 1963.
Survivors include his devoted wife Joann; his son John Thomas (Debra) Love, Sterling, Virginia; daughter Mary (Bradley) Vignatelli, Leawood, Kansas; son Robert (Lisa) Love, Austin, Texas; six grandchildren, Dylan Love, Austin, Texas, Hannah (Ernie) Golen, Bend, Oregon, Nicholas (Blair) Vignatelli, Prairie Village, Kansas, Kathryn Vignatelli, Roeland Park, Kansas, Josephine Vignatelli, Chicago, Gianni Love, Austin, Texas; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Roberta Summers; and three brothers, Paul Love, Donald Love, and Vaughn Love.
The family would like to thank his caregivers for their loving assistance during the past year: Cindy Bosold, Anne Bosold, Nichole Meiborg, and Charlotte Rowe; along with Parish Nurse Mary Oelschlager for all her guidance and support; and Dr. Ahmed Okba.
