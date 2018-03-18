March 16, 2018
CLINTON - John F. Staszewski, 66, passed away peacefully at his home, Friday, March 16, 2018, surrounded by his loving family.
A Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
John is survived by his wife, Juli of Clinton; his daughter: Sarah (John) Overstreet of Clinton; his son: Matt (Jennifer) Staszewski of Clinton; five grandchildren, Sam, Lauren, Ella, Edie, and Esme; his sister, Kasu (Larry) Rickertsen of Clinton; his brother, Ed (Mary) Staszewski of Clinton, sister-in-law, Barb Olsen of Clinton, brother-in-law, Mark (Kim) Olsen of Sioux City, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, David Olsen; and one sister.
Memorials can be made to the Sisters of St. Frances.