October 4, 1991-March 30-2018
PEORIA — John Aaron McMillan, 26, died Friday, March 30, 2018, in Peoria.
John was born October 4, 1991, in Santa Maria, California, to Mitch and Brenda McMillan. There he attended Ernest Righetti High School. Later he worked toward a degree at the University of Illinois, Springfield, and at the time, hosted a local morning show for NPR Illinois 91.9. He was employed in the OSF HealthCare IT department in Peoria.
John loved the St. Louis Cardinals and the Blues, also music and the outdoors. He served as a counselor at Camp Kearney in Canton, Illinois. He became an avid fisherman and enjoyed working at the new Bass Pro Shops in East Peoria.
John worshiped regularly at Living Waters Church in Peoria, where he participated in the young adult and men’s support group ministries.
Survivors include his mother, Brenda McMillan of Rock Island; father, Mitch McMillan, and stepmother, Kay McMillan, of Nashville; brothers, Wes (Andrea) McMillan, Seth McMillan and Luke McMillan, all of Rock Island; sister, Anna (JD) Doupe of Santa Maria, California; grandparents, Larry and Vicki McMillan of Shell Beach, California, and Naomi Torrens of Moline; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 7, 2018, at Living Waters Church, 7229 N. Knoxville Ave. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Living Waters Church.
