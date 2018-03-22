March 7, 2018
ALEDO, Ill. — Judith A. Elliott, 79 of Aledo, Illinois, died Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at Cottage Hospital in Galesburg, Illinois. Services are 11:30 a.m. Saturday March 24, 2018, at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Burial is in the Aledo Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. until time of services Saturday, March 24, at Fippinger, where memorials may be left to the Mercer County YMCA After School Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
Survivors include two sons, Jeffrey Elliott of Bettendorf, Jay (Tracy) Elliott of Raymore, Missouri; four grandchildren; Joe Elliott of Fort Campbell, Ky., Breanna Elliott of Aledo, Grant Elliott of Columbia, Missouri, Kathryn Elliott of Raymore, Missouri; and a brother, Jim (Connie) Dodson of Sun City West, Arizona.